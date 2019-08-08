Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Bob Bieberdorf Joins Broadcast Management Group's System Integration Division as Senior Broadcast Systems Engineer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) hires Bob Bieberdorf as a senior broadcast systems engineer based in its Las Vegas Office. BMG's Systems Integration Group (BMG SI), headed by Megan Kirst is expanding its engineering team across its five US offices. BMG SI, a division of BMG, is headquartered in Las Vegas with additional offices in NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington DC.

Bob has extensive major system design/build experience which he has refined over the last two decades working for: Communications Engineering, Sony Electronics System Integration, National TeleConsultants and most recently Bexel. Sample projects Bob has worked on include; Fox Sports Network Operations Center, NBC New York, MSNBC, ESPN Digital Center One, Playboy Channel and Warner Brothers.

"We are very excited to have Bob join our growing systems integration division! Bob brings a wealth of knowledge of current broadcast system design and engineering trends to BMG. Bob will be a valuable resource for our system integration projects, recommending the right equipment that is needed to create a perfectly functioning broadcast facility," said Megan Kirst, Vice President of Engineering Broadcast Management Group.

"We have seen the demand for our Systems Integration division grow nationwide for the last several years so we have been steadily and methodically expanding our engineering team to meet the needs of the market," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer Broadcast Management Group. "Bob is someone I have known for over 20 years and always admired his professionalism and expertise."

"It is great to be back working among friends. Some new, some I've known for a few years. Looking forward to meeting clients, designing and building systems with an experienced team. I believe I am bringing a skill set that will merge into the current team," said Bob Bieberdorf, Senior Broadcast Systems Engineer Broadcast Mangement Group.

BMG SI specializes in: design/build of broadcast production facilities, Mobile broadcast units, and flight packs. The company offers turn-key services, including budgeting, construction management, design, build, training and maintenance.

Broadcast Management Group is a global media company with six practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, systems integration and event management. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

