This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Lithuania's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.
Lithuania's small telecoms market is among the more advanced in Europe, particularly given the universal access to LTE infrastructure and the extensive fibre footprint. A number of alternative operators offer services although the incumbent Telia Lithuania remains the dominant player in the fixed-line and broadband sectors.
The focus among telcos has been to invest in fibre, with an emphasis on delivering gigabyte data speeds. This strategy has been much encouraged by the government.
SIM card penetration is relatively high for the region, and while the prepaid sector accounts for most subscribers the proportion of higher-ARPU postpaid subscribers is increasing. Network operators continue to market mobile broadband services, made possible from investments in LTE technologies. LTE services are available nationally, and although there have been some initial trials of 5G commercial services are not expected to be launched until late 2021. The regulator has consulted on the release of spectrum for 5G in a range of bands, though 700MHz spectrum will not be available until the second half of 2022.
This report provides an overview of Lithuania's fixed-line telecom sector. It includes a variety of statistics from the regulator and the main players, as well as an overview of regulatory developments and telecom infrastructure. In addition, the report reviews the highly-developed mobile market, covering the major operators, regulatory developments, mobile technologies, and services. The report also offers a wide range of statistical data on the fixed and wireless broadband markets, including subscriber forecasts.
