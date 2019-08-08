The "Lithuania Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Lithuania's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Lithuania's small telecoms market is among the more advanced in Europe, particularly given the universal access to LTE infrastructure and the extensive fibre footprint. A number of alternative operators offer services although the incumbent Telia Lithuania remains the dominant player in the fixed-line and broadband sectors.

The focus among telcos has been to invest in fibre, with an emphasis on delivering gigabyte data speeds. This strategy has been much encouraged by the government.

SIM card penetration is relatively high for the region, and while the prepaid sector accounts for most subscribers the proportion of higher-ARPU postpaid subscribers is increasing. Network operators continue to market mobile broadband services, made possible from investments in LTE technologies. LTE services are available nationally, and although there have been some initial trials of 5G commercial services are not expected to be launched until late 2021. The regulator has consulted on the release of spectrum for 5G in a range of bands, though 700MHz spectrum will not be available until the second half of 2022.

This report provides an overview of Lithuania's fixed-line telecom sector. It includes a variety of statistics from the regulator and the main players, as well as an overview of regulatory developments and telecom infrastructure. In addition, the report reviews the highly-developed mobile market, covering the major operators, regulatory developments, mobile technologies, and services. The report also offers a wide range of statistical data on the fixed and wireless broadband markets, including subscriber forecasts.

Key Developments:

Tele2 and Bit sign a network sharing joint venture agreement

Regulator plans to auction 700MHz spectrum by 2022, consults on the future use of 3400MHz-3800MHz and 3800MHz-4200MHz spectrum ranges

Telia Company partners with Ericsson to develop 5G services

Cgates expands through additional acquisitions

Lithuanian FttP penetration ranked third highest in Europe

Telia's fibre networks reach three-quarters of the population

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2018, telcos' financial and operating data to Q2 2019, recent market developments

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

Telecommunications market

Historical overview

2. Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnect

Access

Carrier selection and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Number Portability (NP)

3. Fixed network operators

Telia Lietuvos

4. Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

Telia Lietuvos

Alternative operators

International infrastructure

Wholesaling

5. Broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Infrastructure sharing

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

6. Digital economy

Infrastructure

E-health

7. Mobile communications

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues

GSM licences

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

700MHz

2.6GHz spectrum

3.4GHz

Spectrum auction 2013

Spectrum auction 2016

Significant Market Power (SMP)

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Roaming

SIM card registration

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Other infrastructure developments

Major mobile operators

Telia Lithuania

Bit

Tele2 Lithuania

MVNOs

Mobile content and applications

M-payments



