The "Portugal Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Portugal's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Portugal has a medium-sized telecom market with a strong mobile sector and a growing broadband customer base focussed on the delivery of fibre-based services. During the last few years the country has seen improving economic growth, following several years of austerity measures. Revenue among some operators remains under some strain, though investments in network upgrades are continuing in an effort to attract customers to high-end services.

Portugal's broadband penetration has grown steadily in recent years, largely the result of joint efforts between the regulator and the key market operators which have invested in significant infrastructure upgrades. These operators are also focussed on fibre-based services, resulting in a migration of subscribers from DSL infrastructure. Under the ownership of the Altice Group, Altice Portugal is focussed on FttP, aiming to cover 5.3 million premises by 2020, and providing national coverage.

The cable sector has also shifted towards fibre, with the principal cableco NOS investing in fibre rather than DOCSIS upgrades. In addition, Vodafone Portugal provides fibre to about two-thirds of premises. Much of the growth in the fibre segment has resulted from shared infrastructure deals, including that between Vodafone and NOS. the government has also supported two open-access wholesale networks being built by dstelecom and Fibroglobal.

The mobile market is dominated by the incumbent Altice Portugal though it remains under pressure from the other network operators Vodafone Portugal and NOS. The MVNO market remains largely undeveloped, partly because network operators have their own low-cost brands. Collectively, MVNOs have about 2.1% share of the market.

Population coverage by 3G infrastructure is universal and so most investment has been directed to LTE and to incremental upgrades to network infrastructure. Operators have trialled 5G technologies, with a view to launching commercial services in late 2020.

This report introduces the major elements of the Portuguese telecom market, presenting statistics on the fixed telephony sector as well as an analysis of the major market players. Additional information is provided on the key regulatory issues, noting the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection. The report also covers the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, providing subscriber forecasts to 2023. In addition, the report profiles the mobile market, including statistics on network operators, a review of the key regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, and an analysis of mobile data services and technologies.

Key Developments:

Altice Portugal ramps up fibre roll-out, aiming for 5.3 million connected premises by 2020

Vodafone developing on fibre-network sharing agreement with NOS, retails 1Gb/s devices for customers

Fibre subscriber base grows 24% in 2018

Regulator sets schedule for the release of 700MHz spectrum for 5G use

Vodafone achieves 1Gb/s downlink speeds in LTE-A trials

The decline in SMS traffic in the wake of messaging alternatives

Altice Portugal to replace copper network with FttP by 2020, reports continuing revenue growth in Q1 2019

Regulator imposes wholesale tariff cuts for fibre access

Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q4 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q1 2019, recent market developments

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

Country overview

2. Telecommunications market

Overview

3. Regulatory environment

Historic overview

Regulatory authority

Privatisation

Interconnect

Access

Fibre access

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Number Portability (NP)

Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

4. Fixed network operators

Introduction

Altice Portugal

Oni Communications

Sonaecom

Novis

AR Telecom

Jazztel (historic)

NOS

5.Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

Next Generation Networks (NGNs)

International infrastructure

Data centres

6. Broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

NOS

Nowo (Caboviso)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

PT Portugal (MEO)

Sonaecom

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

Other fixed broadband services

Broadband over Powerline (BPL)

Wireless broadband

7. Mobile communications

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

General statistics

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Internet-of-Things (IoT)

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Short Message Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues

Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

Roaming

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Network sharing

Major mobile operators

MEO

Vodafone Portugal

NOS (Zon Optimus)

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

M-payments



Companies Mentioned

Altice Portugal (MEO)

Caboviso

CTT

Lycamobile

NOS (Optimus, Zon Multimedia)

Sonaecom

Vodafone Portugal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/507xdt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005792/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900