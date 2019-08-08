The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2018: Fixed-Mobile Bundling in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Customers on FMC plans have a lower intention to churn from their broadband service than their non-FMC counterparts, but mobile churn intention is generally unaffected by bundling.

This report focuses on the results of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the presence of fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) in Europe. It provides insight into the penetration of FMC, market structure, bundle composition and the effects of FMC on churn and NPS in seven European countries.

This Report Provides:

A breakdown of FMC penetration at an operator and market level, and the potential addressable market for operators

Insights into the composition of FMC packages and analysis of the FMC customer base, including demographic and spend analysis

Analysis of the intention to churn and NPS for several large operators, and an extended discussion of the drivers of customer satisfaction.

Survey Data Coverage

The fieldwork was conducted between July and September 2018. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1,000 respondents per country, and 7,000 respondents in the region.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the most significant drivers of customer satisfaction for FMC operators, as measured by Net Promoter Score (NPS)? Which operators are particularly effective at scoring highly and why?

What are the most significant drivers of fixed broadband and mobile churn among FMC customers and how can operators most effectively approach customer retention?

How should market structure affect operators' FMC strategies?

Who Should Read this Report?

Product managers and strategy teams working for converged operators that are launching new FMC offers aimed at the retail market, or operators designing their response to those of their competitors.

Marketing executives and product managers for operators that are making decisions about service design and its impact on the customer retention of FMC offers.

Industry observers and regulators wanting to understand how FMC is affecting the customer experience.

Countries Covered:

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

Spain

Turkey

UK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x48g6u

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005801/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900