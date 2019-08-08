Charleys Philly Steaks' New LTO Elevates Signature Cheesesteak

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the #1 Cheesesteak in the World, is introducing its newest Philly Cheesesteak offering for a limited time only beginning August 12.

The Prime Jalapeño Steak-Q is loaded with 100% USDA Choice steak, grilled onions, and melty Provolone cheese. It is topped with a Sweet and Spicy BBQ sauce, in addition to sliced Jalapeños, smoky bacon, and onion straws.

"We're excited about the bold flavors and unique toppings used to craft the upcoming LTO," said Charleys Product Innovation Team. "The Prime Jalapeño Steak-Q is a Philly Cheesesteak that's unlike anything Charleys has done before."

Additionally, customers who purchase the Prime Jalapeño Steak-Q can add the Jalapeño Pepper Fries on to their order for a meal with a spicy kick. Serving as the previous quarter's LTO, the Jalapeño Pepper Fries were extended due to popularity with customers.

The Prime Jalapeño Steak-Q is available through October 20th in all Charleys domestic locations and Army and Air Force Exchange bases worldwide.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, nearly 600 locations across 46 states and 17 countries serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. In 2017, the menu expanded to include Boneless and Classic Wings. Select locations across the country offer this extended menu and operate under the name Charleys Philly Steaks and Wings. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 20 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

