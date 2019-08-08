Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") announces that its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, has accepted the Company's application for, and has granted, a management cease trade order ("MCTO").

As previously announced on July 30, 2019, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company due to a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements. The Company confirms that it will file its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019 in the next three weeks, by August 31, 2019.

The delay is due to a comprehensive internal audit currently underway, and a revisiting of the required financial guidelines relating to the review and analysis of previous results and statements by the Company. On June 28, 2019, the Company released restated financials for the nine months ending December 31, 2018 in response to guidelines and best practices imposed on the accounting practices for the cannabis industry in Canada as part of Beleave's ongoing commitment to transparency and clarity for the Company's stakeholders. Beleave is working to finalize the necessary procedures required by its auditor, and the Company will continue to work diligently to complete the audit as soon as possible.

The MCTO will prohibit the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, members of the board of directors, or other persons who had or may have access to material information that has not been publicly disclosed from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the annual filings are not filed. A MCTO does not affect the ability of persons other than management or directors of the Company to trade in the Company's securities. The Company notes that while an application has been submitted, there is no assurance that the Ontario Securities Commission will grant the Company's application for a MCTO.

The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully-licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, and extract medical cannabis in Colombia positioning it to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

