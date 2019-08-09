ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on August 14, 2019

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 280-7473 for domestic callers or (707) 287-9370 for international callers, using Conference ID: 7258935. To listen to a live webcast or a replay, please visit the investor relations section of the Company website at: ir.reshapelifesciences.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Investor Contact:

Scott Youngstrom

Chief Financial Officer

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

949-429-6680 x106

syoungstrom@reshapelifesci.com

or

Debbie Kaster

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group

415-937-5403

debbie@gilmartinir.com

