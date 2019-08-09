Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2019) - GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR) ("GreenStar" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management and other support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. ("Integral") to provide Market-Making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies.

Integral will trade securities of GreenStar on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market of the Company's securities. In consideration of the services provided by Integral, GreenStar will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of $6,000. Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

GreenStar and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral. The agreement will have a minimum term of 12 months. The Company will shall have a one-time right to terminate after 3 months, provided written notice of termination is received at least 7 days prior to the 90th day of the term. Following the 12-month anniversary of the agreement, the Company may terminate the agreement on 30 days written notice.

In addition, the Company announces it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 600,000 common shares of the Company to certain officers and directors of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.165 per share and expire five years from the date of grant. The options are subject to vesting provisions where 50% of the options vest immediately and 50% vest on the first anniversary of the grant date.

About Integral Wealth Securities

Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. is a national, independent investment dealer that provides private and public issuers with investment banking services, institutional investors and public issuers with capital markets services and affluent individuals with wealth management services. Founded in 2003, the firm has established capabilities in market making, energy banking, and private debt / equity.

About GreenStar

GreenStar is a growth-oriented technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses. GreenStar also has exclusive licensing arrangements for proprietary technologies that support product development and operational efficiencies for its operations. Based in Vancouver, BC, GreenStar intends to facilitate growth through acquisitions and development of additional assets, products and technologies in legal cannabis markets by leveraging its capital markets, branding and operational expertise. GreenStar is committed to increasing shareholder value through aggressive expansion initiatives.

GreenStar's assets include the property leases and intellectual property of Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation Inc. ("Cowlitz"), a Tier 2 licensed cannabis producer and processor located in Washington State. Cowlitz is a leading processor, marketer and vendor in the Washington State cannabis market. Known for sourcing high-quality cannabis sold at affordable prices, its products are sold to a broad and established consumer base. Cowlitz's portfolio of branded products is available at approximately 20% of cannabis retailers throughout Washington State.

For further information please contact:

GreenStar Biosciences Corp.

Rahim Rajwani, CEO

info@greenstarbiosciences.com

Tel: (604) 834-9499

