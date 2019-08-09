BitMax.io (BTMX.com) Announces Strategic Partnership with Harmony (ONE)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / BitMax.io ( BTMX.com ) has announced the listing of the Harmony (ONE), a fully-sharded, proof-of-stake blockchain. Harmony is ready to establish the strategic partnership with BitMax.io to further its buildout of a fully scalable and provably secure blockchain system that supports the emerging decentralized economy.

What is Harmony?

Harmony is a secure, fast blockchain with innovations in state sharding and peer-to-peer networking. It uses secure proof-of-stake with sharding and a distributed randomness generation process (DRG) which is unpredictable, verifiable, and scalable. Its networking achieves fast block propagation and optimal cross-shard routing.

Harmony's 20-person team in Silicon Valley and around the world specializes in academic research, global-scale engineering, and long-term company building. The team members have built large scale systems at some of the top tech companies in the world and are now united to create a new global-scale blockchain infrastructure. Their mission is to bring scale trust for billions of people.

The Harmony Ecosystem and Partnerships

Harmony plans to build an ecosystem focused on creating partnerships that drive the adoption of the protocol across a variety of use cases and verticals including gaming, decentralized finance, and data sharing. It will enable applications that were not previously feasible on blockchain such as high-volume decentralized exchanges, Visa-scale payment systems, and Internet-of-Things micro transactions.

Harmony helps businesses build marketplaces of fungible tokens such as loyalty points and energy credits, as well as non-fungible assets like real estate and game collectibles. It provides zero-knowledge proofs for data sharing while preserving the privacy of consumers.

Harmony already has a number of partnerships. In October 2018 it announced a partnership with Animoca Brands , a publicly-traded developer and publisher of internationally recognized mobile games and brands. It also recently announced a partnership with Contentos , a public blockchain project with a global user base of 60 million people to distribute dApps. Its partnership with Hummingbot is giving decentralized ONE makers the platform to execute $1M worth of trades in just 12 days.

What is BitMax.io?

Founded by a group of Wall Street quant trading veterans in July 2018, BitMax.io ( BTMX.com ) is a next-generation digital asset trading platform with a broad range of financial products and services for both retail and institutional clients. Especially the platform services sophisticated buy-side & sell-side institutions in both Eastern & Western demographics who are seeking highly liquid marketplace.

With its core values of efficiency, resilience, and transparency, BitMax.io has successfully set itself as a leader in the digital asset trading space. It has been widely recognized by the industry for its very first introduction of the "Transaction-mining & Reverse-mining" mechanism, and its highly reputable token economics has built-in incentive mechanisms, including reverse-mining and token consumption to balance the demand and supply and the design of Data Usage Reward Distribution Pool that supports longer-term token value.

The introduction of the Volatility Card is another move by BitMax.io that showcases an advanced expertise in product design and an understanding of the inner workings of the capital market. The card allows global users to forecast and trade-off price fluctuations of underlying major coins during preset time windows. The Turtle and Bunny cards are purchased to predict price movement within or above a certain range and users who predict the correct range of price movement receive a payout equivalent to the notional value of the card.

Further more, the platform recently announced new partnership with UltrAlpha , a professional digital asset management service platform that is designed to leverage experience from both traditional finance and blockchain industries, and to introduce a comprehensive set of investment/ trading products as well as fund admin services to different participants in the digital asset management market. Dr. George Cao, Co-founder & CEO of BitMax.io , will share his expertise and provide critical strategic advice on the overall design of token economics and model. (Please note that BitMax.io and UltrAlpha are completely two separate businesses).

A Beneficial Partnership

BitMax.io has experienced significant growth since its launch and is deeply committed to providing a high-performance, client-centric trading platform to its global client base. Currently, the platform has over 200,000 registered users, with over 53,000 active community members. And Harmony has improved itself from Day One Mainnet of 4 shards and 150 nodes each, to Maine Phase 2 of 4 shards, 400 nodes each, while expecting for Mainnet Phase 3 of 6 shards and 400 nodes each. The partnership of BitMax.io and Harmony not only is another strategic milestone of BitMax.io in its continuous efforts in supporting the advancement and innovation of blockchain technology, but also provides more diversified global exposure to growing Harmony communities.

