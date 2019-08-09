sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,16 Euro		+0,46
+1,94 %
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,485
24,40
08.08.
09.08.2019 | 07:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

The Tinius Trust, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 8 August 2019 acquired 575 000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company"), at a price of NOK 227.70 per share. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 30,574,007 B-shares in the Company.

The Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.

Oslo, 9 August 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta