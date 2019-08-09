sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,23 Euro		+2,45
+6,66 %
WKN: 938312 ISIN: CH0010675863 Ticker-Symbol: 1SQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,52
39,94
08.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA39,23+6,66 %
FN Beta