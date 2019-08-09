TURKCELL HITS 2.283GBPS OVER 5G-ENABLED SMARTPHONE

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) today added another first to its track record with the world record speed of 2.283Gbps and Turkey's first 5G signal over 5G test network using a 5G-compatible smartphone. The speed test yielding download speeds of 2.283Gbps was conducted on a smartphone compatible with the allocated 3.5GHz frequency using 100MHz bandwith. The top speed recorded in the test was 2.283Gbps in Turkcell's 5G-field in Istanbul.

In partnership with Ericsson, the speed test was carried out over 3.5Ghz frequency with 3GPP standards compliant 5G-compatible smartphone, Oppo Reno 5G. Turkcell's 4.5G network and 5G systems were used together for the test conducted over Turkcell's 5G-compatible SIM. Using the Non-Standalone architecture of 5G, the smart phone connected to 4.5G and 5G simultaneously and the device has reached download speeds higher than what standalone 5G connection could provide. Astounding speeds reached today underlines Turkcell 4.5G Network's readiness for 5G once again.

"Turkcell's longstanding commitment to 5G efforts continue with the 5G speed test"

"With world record speeds yielded on Turkey's first 5G-device test, Turkcell proudly added another first to its track record," says Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell CTO. "We have one of the world's fastest networks in Turkey and with this milestone passed, we continue our efforts to build the best 5G network. We keep providing the best quality services and high speeds to our customers as we further strengthen our strong network with 5G."

Turkcell has performed one of the first live 5G tests complying to international standards in November 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005547/en/

Contacts:

Ali Karakaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Manager

ali.karakaya@turkcell.com.tr

or

Bugra Kaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Expert

bugra.kaya@turkcell.com.tr