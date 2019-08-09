Imperial X Plc - Loan Note Conversion and Issue of Equity

9 August 2019

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Loan Note Conversion and Issue of Equity

Imperial announces, further to the announcement of 1 October 2018, that £46,150 of subscribed for Loan Notes has been converted into 4,615,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p ("Ordinary Shares") at £0.01 per share. The proceeds of the conversion will be used for general working capital purposes. Charles Morgan, family of Melissa Sturgess (Non-Executive Director of the Company) is now interested in 4,615,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 12.51 per cent. as enlarged by the transactions in this announcement.

Further 431,250 Ordinary Shares have been issued to advisers in lieu of cash covering the period 1 July 2018 to 31 August 2019.

Application will be made for the 5,046,250 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and it is expected that admission will occur on or around 13 August 2019.

Following admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 36,877,500 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure of 36,877,500 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc

Michael Langoulant

+44 (0)7899 249990

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7220 9796