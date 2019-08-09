Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Information Security Breach 09-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 9 August 2019 Urban Exposure plc Information Security Breach Urban Exposure plc (the "Company") has determined that there has been unauthorised access to an individual Company employee's IT account (who, for the avoidance of doubt, was not a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility). All appropriate action has been taken to stop the unauthorised access and the Company has contacted affected parties and informed the relevant authority. The Company does not believe that this will have a material impact on the business going forward. Enquiries: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Charlie Barker urbanexposure@mhpc.com Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 16230 EQS News ID: 854787 End of Announcement EQS News Service

