Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On August 2, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,174,240 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.07%.
On August 5, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.
On August 6, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,403,856 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.35%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notifications: August 2, 2019, August 5, 2019, and August 6, 2019
Date Thresholds Crossed: July 29, 2019, July 30, 2019, and July 31, 2019
Thresholds Crossed: 3.00% and 5.00%
Notification by:
Bank of America Corporation
Wilmington, DE (United States)
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of August 2, 2019:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Bank of America Corporation
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Merrill Lynch International
0
212,327
0
0.26%
0.00%
BOFA Securities Europe SA
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Total
212,327
0
0.26%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Bank of America, National Association
Swaps
30/06/2020
21,100
0.03%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
23/04/2020
6,368
0.01%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
30/04/2020
64,523
0.08%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
27/12/2019
5,040
0.01%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
10/02/2020
3,587
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
15/02/2023
8
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
31/01/2020
43,020
0.05%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
19/10/2020
26,054
0.03%
cash
BOFA Securities Europe SA
Rights to Recall
5,380
0.01%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
Rights of Use
2,481,506
3.01%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
Rights to Recall
1,888,136
2.29%
physical
TOTAL
4,544,722
5.52%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
4,544,722
5.52%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA and Bank of America, National Association are controlled by 'Bank of America Corporation' (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going above 5% exemption.
Notification of August 5, 2019:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch International
Bank of America, National Association
BOFA Securities Europe SA
Total
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Bank of America Corporation
TOTAL
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA and Bank of America, National Association are controlled by 'Bank of America Corporation' (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going below the 5% exemption.
Notification of August 6, 2019:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Bank of America Corporation
0
0
0.00%
Merrill Lynch International
0
0
0.00%
Bank of America, National Association
0
0
0.00%
BOFA Securities Europe SA
0
0
0.00%
Total
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Bank of America, National Association
Swaps
30/06/2020
21,100
0.03%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
23/04/2020
6,368
0.01%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
30/04/2020
64,523
0.08%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
27/12/2019
5,040
0.01%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
10/02/2020
3,587
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
15/02/2023
8
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
31/01/2020
43,020
0.05%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
Swaps
19/10/2020
26,054
0.03%
cash
BOFA Securities Europe SA
Rights to Recall
5,380
0.01%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
Rights of Use
2,481,506
3.01%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
Rights to Recall
1,888,136
2.29%
physical
TOTAL
4,544,722
5.52%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
4,544,722
5.52%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA and Bank of America, National Association are controlled by 'Bank of America Corporation' (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going above 5% exemption.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
