Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On August 2, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,174,240 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.07%.

On August 5, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

On August 6, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,403,856 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.35%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notifications: August 2, 2019, August 5, 2019, and August 6, 2019

Date Thresholds Crossed: July 29, 2019, July 30, 2019, and July 31, 2019

Thresholds Crossed: 3.00% and 5.00%

Notification by:

Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE (United States)

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of August 2, 2019:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 0 212,327 0 0.26% 0.00% BOFA Securities Europe SA 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total 212,327 0 0.26% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Bank of America, National Association Swaps 30/06/2020 21,100 0.03% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 23/04/2020 6,368 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2020 64,523 0.08% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 27/12/2019 5,040 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 10/02/2020 3,587 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/02/2023 8 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 31/01/2020 43,020 0.05% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 19/10/2020 26,054 0.03% cash BOFA Securities Europe SA Rights to Recall 5,380 0.01% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 2,481,506 3.01% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights to Recall 1,888,136 2.29% physical TOTAL 4,544,722 5.52%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,544,722 5.52%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA and Bank of America, National Association are controlled by 'Bank of America Corporation' (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going above 5% exemption.

Notification of August 5, 2019:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International Bank of America, National Association BOFA Securities Europe SA Total

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Bank of America Corporation TOTAL

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B)

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA and Bank of America, National Association are controlled by 'Bank of America Corporation' (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going below the 5% exemption.

Notification of August 6, 2019:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 0 0 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 0 0 0.00% BOFA Securities Europe SA 0 0 0.00% Total 0 0 0.00% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement Bank of America, National Association Swaps 30/06/2020 21,100 0.03% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 23/04/2020 6,368 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2020 64,523 0.08% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 27/12/2019 5,040 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 10/02/2020 3,587 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/02/2023 8 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 31/01/2020 43,020 0.05% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 19/10/2020 26,054 0.03% cash BOFA Securities Europe SA Rights to Recall 5,380 0.01% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 2,481,506 3.01% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights to Recall 1,888,136 2.29% physical TOTAL 4,544,722 5.52%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,544,722 5.52%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA and Bank of America, National Association are controlled by 'Bank of America Corporation' (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going above 5% exemption.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005936/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com