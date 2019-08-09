Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Endomines AB, LEI: 549300F3KCKXAYOBIY58 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ENDO SE0008294334 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Endomines AB on August 9, 2019 at 08.30 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous August 9, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified