Karolinska Development AB (publ): arolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign prepares for launch in Japan following regulatory filing

STOCKHOLM - August 9, 2019. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company OssDsign AB has filed for Japanese regulatory approval of OssDsign Cranial and initiates planning for a commercial launch in Japan, the world's second largest market for cranioplasty implants.

OssDsign Cranial is an innovative implant for bone regeneration that is intended for cranial reconstructions. Provided an approval from the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PDMA), OssDsign intends to launch the product during 2020 in cooperation with an appropriate local commercial partner. Selected Japanese neurosurgeons have already performed surgeries using OssDsign Cranial under ethical approval.

If granted approval, OssDsign Cranial will be the first product of its kind on the Japanese market.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Attachment