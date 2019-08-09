Daqo New Energy has agreed to supply 112,800 MT of polysilicon to Longi Green Energy Technology. The two parties did not disclose the financial terms of the three-year deal.Daqo New Energy has revealed that it will deliver 112,800 MT of polysilicon to Longi Green Energy Technology over a period of three years. The polysilicon producer will supply Longi with 36,000 MT in 2020, including 18,000 MT covered under an earlier supply agreement between the two companies. Daqo will then deliver 38,400 MT in 2021 and an additional 38,400 MT in 2022. The deal involves Longi making an unspecified advance ...

