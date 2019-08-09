In its largest acquisition to date, Avon Rubber is buying the ballistic protection assets of 3M, a market leader in the US. The purchase price of an initial $91m could increase by a further $25m depending on the outcome of tenders for legacy products. Subject to approvals, the deal should complete by fiscal Q220 and be immediately earnings enhancing, creating value in FY21, its first full year of ownership. Avon has also indicated that trading remains in line with management expectations, so our forecasts remain unchanged at present. We will update our forecasts for the acquisition when it completes in FY20.

