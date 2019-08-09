For the second half of the year, the German inverter producer expects a significant increase in revenues and earnings, mainly due to high order intake. It also confirmed its forecast for the full fiscal year, despite declining sales and sales in the first six months of 2019.SMA Solar Technology AG has had a rather difficult first half. Inverter sales declined from the same period a year earlier, from 4.3 GW to about 4.0 GW, while turnover fell by 8.1% to €362.7 million, mainly due to the weakness of its project business. In the rooftop PV segment, by contrast, SMA recorded a significant increase ...

