Leidos Appoints New Chief Executive to Lead UK Business

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global FORTUNE 500 science and technology leader, announced today the appointment of Simon Fovargue as the new chief executive of Leidos UK beginning 7 October 2019.

In his new role, Fovargue will oversee the Leidos UK strategy as well as delivery of innovative solutions for customers in government, operations and logistics, defence, transportation, energy and health markets. He will build upon the company's reputable standing in the UK, recently rated number one to deliver on its commitments on time by GlobalData.

"We are excited to have Simon, a proven leader in business transformation and complex information technology programme delivery, join the Leidos team as chief executive of Leidos UK," said Angie Heise, Leidos Civil Group president. "Simon is a champion for innovation and collaboration, and is a great fit to lead the UK business model and operations."

Fovargue most recently served as vice president of Defence at DXC Technology and chief executive officer of the ATLAS Consortium. He has worked in technology and defence at the Ministerial and C-suite levels in both the private and public sectors since 2006. Prior to this, he served as an army officer in the British Army for 19 years. Fovargue holds an Executive Master of Business Administration in Defence from Cranfield University, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Studies from the University of Huddersfield.

Fovargue is replacing Matt Wiles, who will assume a part-time strategic advisory role with the organisation. Wiles has served as chief executive since January 2018 and successfully unified the Leidos UK business after the merger of Leidos and Lockheed Martin's Information Systems and Global Solutions business.

"I am hugely proud of what we have achieved as an organisation and delivered to our UK customers over the last two years," said Wiles. "It has been a particular privilege continuing my service to the country by leading programmes with the Ministry of Defence, NATS, and the Home Office that are helping to make the world safer, healthier and more efficient."

