The global animal feed market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key driving factor for the global animal feed market is the growing demand for meat products. The nutritional value of the meat sourced from livestock, poultry, and aquatic animals, can be maximized if they are fed proper food supplements and nutrients. Thus, the high demand for meat products will stimulate the adoption of animal feed, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global animal feed market 2018-2022 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Animal Feed Market: Growing Number of Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions

Manufacturers in this market are actively collaborating with raw material suppliers to facilitate continuous supply. They also partner with distributors to ensure a steady market for their products. With the help of strategic alliances, vendors are able to widen their product portfolio and achieve better operational capabilities. The animal feed manufacturers in the market have formed various strategic alliances to expand their market presence. This will be a key trend in the market throughout the forecast period, which will boost the market growth.

"Apart from the growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, other factors such as new product launches, and advancements in testing methods for non-GMO labels will positively impact the growth of the animal feed market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Animal Feed Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global animal feed market into the following products (poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC was the leading region for the global animal feed market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 47%. The APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance and register the highest growth during the forecast period.

