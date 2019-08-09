Belgard(R) National S'mores Day Giveaway Opens for Entries on August 10

North America's Leading Outdoor Living Company to Giveaway Fire Pit Kit and S'mores Prize Pack to Lucky Homeowner

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / ??Belgard, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, announces the kick-off of its annual National S'mores Day giveaway, taking place between August 10 and August 31. Homeowners across the U.S. and Canada can enter for a chance to win a Belgard Fire Pit Kit and s'mores prize pack to enhance their outdoor living space. Eligible homeowners can submit their entry at Belgard.com/smores beginning Aug. 10 for a chance to win.

"Fire pits are a favorite among homeowners, and as more homeowners enhance their backyard for year-round use, fire features create a focal point and pave the way for inviting outdoor spaces to gather, relax and enjoy, no matter the season. This giveaway allows us to provide a homeowner with a centerpiece for their outdoor living area to create fireside memories with friends and family for years to come," explains Julie Scott, senior brand manager at Belgard.

Belgard's outdoor fire features take any outdoor space to the next level and create a more social atmosphere for homeowners to gather with friends and family in their backyard well into the fall months.

To learn more or enter the giveaway, discover ways to create an ideal outdoor living space or access s'mores-specific recipes, visit Belgard.com/smores.

About Belgard

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America's finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH's Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

Media Contact

Kelly Ronna

Trevelino/Keller

kronna@trevelinokeller.com

404-214-0722 x 107

SOURCE: Belgard

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554275/BelgardR-National-Smores-Day-Giveaway-Opens-for-Entries-on-August-10