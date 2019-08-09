Charles Laverty Targets $2B Cellulite Market with Nuzuna Zone Fitness Offering

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Nuzuna Zone Fitness is launching a chain of fitness studios across the U.S., which offers members the chance to experience electro muscular stimulation (EMS) and trainer-led workouts. Charles Laverty, CEO, is excited about a new offering at these studios - an anti-cellulite program.

What is cellulite?

Up to 90% of women and large numbers of men will suffer from cellulite in their lives, a condition where the skin becomes lumpy and dimpled in appearance. It usually affects the thighs and buttocks, but it can occur in other areas. Common names for cellulite are hail damage, orange-peel skin or cottage cheese skin, all of which are very descriptive of its appearance.

The reason cellulite is more common in women is because of the way their fat, muscle and connective tissue is distributed. The connective tissue fibers in women are arranged in parallel, whereas in men, they form a crisscross structure which is better able to constrain the layer of adipose tissue beneath. Cellulite occurs when subcutaneous fat deposits force through the fibers and lie just beneath the skin.

What causes it?

The exact cause of cellulite is not known but various factors, such as hormones, genetics, dietary and lifestyle factors are believed to play a part. For example, people who eat more carbohydrates, fat, salt and less fiber are likely to have greater amounts of cellulite.

What helps to reduce it?

Whatever the cause, there is no doubt that physical exercise specifically directed at affected areas, can result in cellulite reduction. It is not a cure but it can lessen the dimpled appearance and help prevent its formation in those who have not yet developed it. It strengthens and restores the elasticity of weakened connective tissue fibers and burns off excess fat. This can result in smoothing of the skin.

Charles Laverty says it's important to be aware that jogging and other cardio routines don't reduce cellulite - exercise has to be directed at the affected areas to be effective. If you would like to achieve results in weeks rather than months, using electro muscular stimulation offers effective, targeted cellulite treatment.

Nuzuna's Electro-Stimulation Suit

With demand for cellulite treatments expected to top $2B by 2024, Charles Laverty says the Nuzuna approach is positioned for rapid growth. Wearing the wireless Nuzuna EMS bodysuit offers the benefits of Electro Muscular Stimulation (EMS). The suit is equipped with electrodes that send "real-time" body data to a control box attached to it. The control box is like the heart of the system and a touchscreen pad is the brain. When wearing the suit, it stimulates muscle contractions, activating more muscle groups and muscle fibers at the same time. Instead of working out for more than two hours, the same results are possible in 20 minutes.

Wearing the suit means that areas affected by cellulite are exposed to stimulation and this helps to reduce the fat stores.

EMS can also reduce edema and the flaccidity of soft cellulite. Soft cellulite is the type that is soft to the touch, giving the skin a gelatinous appearance and moving as you walk. It often gets worse as you get older or gain weight.

Edematous cellulite is difficult to treat and almost impossible to get rid of completely. It causes a spongy appearance to the skin, fluid retention and can cause discomfort and pain. Physical exercise and EMS can help to relieve the accumulation of fluid, help with circulatory problems and stimulate collagen production. When skin is smooth and toned, the appearance of cellulite is visibly reduced, even if it isn't eliminated completely.

Charles Laverty suggests trying out Nuzuna's Anti-Cellulite Program along with proper hydration, exercise, and healthy nutrition. Sign up for the Anti-Cellulite Program and you will receive three treatment sessions per month with a cellulite cream included.

