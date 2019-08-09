Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond future to trading and clearing as of 13th of August 2019. ISIN Underlying code Name Expiration date (fixing) Settlement date ---------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0012954303 5839 30YMBFZ9 27-12-2019 02-01-2020 See more details in the attached document. Fort further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at tel + 45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=733995