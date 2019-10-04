Velliv, Pension & Livsforsikring A/S will be deleted from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading the Velliv, Pension & Livsforsikring A/S bond on the regulated market is 7 October 2019. At the same time Velliv, Pension & Livsforsikring A/S is admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Bond Market Denmark as per 8 October 2019. The above changes are made at the company's request. For further information, please refer to the company's announcements. ISIN: DK0030420492 ------------------------------------------------ Name: Velliv, Pension & Livsforsikring A/S ------------------------------------------------ Short name VellivT2 ------------------------------------------------ ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel.+45 33 93 33 66