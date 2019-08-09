Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on July 31, 2019 the company commenced the sale of its Blue Dream strain to medical patients under the Beleave Kannabis Corp. medicinal brand.

"Beleave is thrilled to be expanding its medicinal product offerings to include the extremely popular Blue Dream strain, which is available to medicinal patients in 5 gram units," said Beleave CEO, Bill Panagiotakopoulos. "The range of popular strains available for commercial production and distribution is an important advantage that helps us do what we do best - cultivating high-quality cannabis for our customers."

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. The product of crossing a Blueberry indica with the sativa Haze, Blue Dream delivers a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent and is a popular daytime medicine for patients requiring a high THC strain.

Beleave is excited to be providing patients with affordable and accessible medicinal cannabis products which currently include a number of dried cannabis and oil products that are already available.

Compassionate Pricing: Beleave offers a 20% discount off our products for those who meet the requirements of our Compassionate Pricing Program. We require a notice of assessment or proof of personal annual income.

Veteran Affairs: Beleave offers hassle-free access to medical cannabis for Canadian veterans and works hand in hand with Veterans Affairs to ensure seamless claim processing and prompt reimbursement. Patients will need to register with Beleave online and have their appropriate medical prescription from a qualified practitioner or a medical marijuana clinic before ordering.

Current or newly-registered Beleave medical patients are currently able to purchase Blue Dream, and other dried cannabis and oil products at https://shop.beleave.com.

To inquire about becoming a Beleave medical patient, please visit https://beleave.com/letsgetregistered

