A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on opportunities and challenges in the global biopharmaceutical market. In this article, experts at Infiniti research identify the key opportunities and challenges in the biopharmaceutical market. Some of the key strategies to overcome biopharma challenges are also explained in this blog.

The opportunities in the global biopharmaceutical market are growing rapidly. In fact, the biopharma sector generates a global revenue of over $150 billion, which accounts for almost 20 per cent of the total pharma market revenue. However, the global pharmaceutical market is not entirely free of challenges and flaws. As biopharma companies move from the scientific frontier to the business mainstream, the companies in the global biopharmaceutical market will increasingly be forced to confront the challenges of maintaining competitiveness by ensuring affordability, quality, and delivery performance.

Challenges in the global biopharmaceutical market

Managing demand for improved access

With healthcare systems increasingly attempting to balance the rising demand with the reducing budgets, the downward cost pressure is expected to intensify in the biopharma market. Consequently, payers may also find it challenging to justify the annual treatment costs demanded for some biopharmaceutical products. Furthermore, governments in emerging markets understand the critical role that biopharma will play in boosting healthcare outcomes, and they are demanding alternative ways to fulfill the ever-increasing demand for these products.

Quality compliance and regulatory scrutiny

Global biopharmaceutical market companies are struggling to keep up with the rising demands of regulators, primarily the US Food and Drug Administration. Over the past couple of years, the industry has been subject to an unprecedented number of warning letters, and scrutiny is unlikely to decrease. Furthermore, the rising relevance of global markets (beyond the United States, European Union, and Japan) is increasing the complexity of multiple quality standards and regulatory regimes. Compliance, robustness of processes, and efficiency are keys to success in the long-run for companies in the global biopharmaceutical markets.

