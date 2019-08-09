The global natural fragrance market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A majority of the ingredients used in synthetic fragrances are derived from petroleum products. The ingredients include benzene derivatives, aldehydes, toluene and other chemicals that are linked to cancer, congenital disabilities, central nervous system disorders, and allergic reactions in human beings. Also, vendors are not required to list the fragrance ingredients on product labels, as fragrances are considered trade secrets. Thus, health issues caused by products containing synthetic fragrances can support the growth of the global natural fragrance market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, clean labeling will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global natural fragrance market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth.

Global Natural Fragrance Market: Clean Labeling

The increasing trend of clean labeling of products will support the global natural fragrance market during the forecast period. The demand for clean labeled products is rising among consumers. Clean labeling ensures that a product is free from artificial preservatives and ingredients and is made up of a few ingredients as possible, and the ingredients are items that consumers recognize and think of as wholesome. Currently, clean labeled cosmetic products are becoming popular among consumers, as they are known to be free of artificial preservatives and ingredients. For instance, Kalsec Inc. (Kalsec) offers a range of clean-label essential oils, which includes garlic oil, orange oil, thyme oil, anise oil, and cassia oil. Therefore, the increasing trend of clean labeled products will have a positive impact on the global natural fragrance market during the forecast period.

"Apart from clean labeling, the increasing online sales of products containing natural fragrances and the rise of fragrance allergies among consumers are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Natural Fragrance Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global natural fragrance market by application (household care, personal care and cosmetics, and fine fragrances) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising demand for cosmetic products and fine fragrance products in the region.

