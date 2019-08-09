The global baby powder market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The availability of natural baby powders in the market is increasing their consumption, globally. Organic baby powders contain more natural ingredients and less or negligible amounts of synthetic additives, colors, perfume, and artificial preservatives. Therefore, these products are less likely to cause any adverse reactions. Several vendors in the global baby powder market offer organic and natural ingredient powders, for instance, Johnson Johnson offers Aloe Vitamin E Powder for babies, which includes naturally derived ingredients such as Zea Mays (Corn) Starch and Calcium Hydroxyapatite. Moreover, several vendors are quite transparent about the ingredients used in organic baby powder in a bid to win consumers confidence. This will encourage the use of these products in baby care. Therefore, the increase in the demand for organic baby powders will boost market growth.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of liquid baby powders will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global baby powder market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Baby Powder Market: Increasing Adoption of Liquid Baby Powders

Several parents are concerned about the application of talcum powder on the baby's sensitive skin for fear of the baby inhaling powder particles, which may lead to breathing issues. To prevent such baby health issues, vendors in the global market are offering liquid baby powder that is cream or lotion in form, and changes to powder once applied on baby's skin. This facilitates powder application on the baby by eliminating inhalation of baby powder particles. For instance, FREZYDERM SA offers BABY LIQUID TALC, which is a cream that can be applied to the desired area of the baby's skin without any powder residue. Furthermore, vendors are manufacturing liquid baby powders with natural ingredients for parents concerned with synthetic chemicals being used in baby powders. Therefore, due to the benefits offered by the liquid baby powders, the consumer demand for the liquid baby powders is likely to increase during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing adoption of liquid baby powders, the availability of baby care kits, increasing regulatory focus on compliance and safety, and increasing parent's awareness about baby care products are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Baby Powder Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global baby powder market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the rising customer awareness in the region.

