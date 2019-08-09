This new development has brought the country's cumulative installed solar capacity to more than 9.5 GW. Around 91.5% of the newly installed capacity is represented by PV systems below 1 MW in size.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced in a press release this week that the country's newly installed PV capacity for the first seven months of this year has reached approximately 1.64 GW. For comparison, in 2018 - South Korea's best year in terms of new PV deployments - new capacity reached 2.02 GW. This means that, if the current trend continues throughout the remaining ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...