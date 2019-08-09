The global orthostatic hypotension (OH) drugs market is expected to post a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005147/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global orthostatic hypotension (OH) drugs market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

OH is associated with various chronic neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. The prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases is increasing worldwide, which raises the risk of OH. Cardiovascular diseases can cause OH due to the heart's inability to pump enough blood. Dehydration, which is a common condition in people with uncontrolled diabetes as a result of frequent urination, increases the risk of OH. Diabetes can also cause damage to nerves supplying blood vessels, which can lead to a drop in blood pressure on standing up. Hence, the rising prevalence of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, which increase the risk of OH, will drive the global OH drugs market.

As per Technavio, the use of combination therapy in OH treatment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global orthostatic hypotension drugs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market: Use of Combination Therapy in OH Treatment

OH is a chronic, debilitating illness that is difficult to treat in several patients. Several drugs are used to improve postural symptoms, standing time, and function. Single drug therapy may not be adequate in treating OH patients as orthostatic stress varies with circumstances during the day. Hence, there is an increasing focus on the use of a combination of various drugs such as midodrine and fludrocortisone, midodrine and pyridostigmine, or midodrine and octreotide for the management of symptomatic OH. For example, in patients with OH refractory to treatment, combination therapy is considered. Fludrocortisone and midodrine in low doses can be used in combination if these agents fail to improve symptoms as a standalone therapy. Thus, with such advances in therapy, the market for OH drugs is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the use of combination therapy in OH treatment, R&D of new drugs for OH treatment, high market growth opportunities for OH drugs in emerging countries, and the adoption of fludrocortisone as an off-label first-line pharmacotherapy are some other major factors that will market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global orthostatic hypotension drugs market by product (midodrine, Northera (droxidopa), fludrocortisone, and other drugs) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rapidly growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases associated with a high risk of OH.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005147/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com