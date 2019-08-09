The global web content management market is expected to post a CAGR close to 16% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Enterprises across industries are adopting digital business models and using various online platforms to promote their products. Thus they need to analyze and manage different types and large volumes of web-based content. The emergence of social media has also increased the amount of web content generated by organizations. The improved management and optimization of web content can lead to better business outcomes such as increased engagement, brand awareness, and revenue. Furthermore, companies are also investing in web management tools to manage and collaborate their web content. Such factors are expected to drive the WCM market positively during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the AI-enabled WCM will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global web content management market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Web Content Management Market: AI-enabled WCM

AI is rapidly transforming the existing IT landscape of companies and enterprises across industries as they implement AI solutions to improve their business processes. WCM providers are also incorporating AI features in their solutions to differentiate their products from their peers. Moreover, AI-enabled WCM offers opportunities to enterprises to increase their revenue by providing insights on how to enhance engagement with customers and identify new target markets. For instance, IBM has added AI functionalities to its WCM solutions. Its AI-based software automates various tasks and offers omnichannel experience at low cost. Therefore, AI-enabled WCM is expected to surge as businesses look for smart and intelligent solutions that can cater to their future business requirements.

"Apart from AI-enabled WCM, other factors such as rising adoption of headless CMS and increasing focus on personalization are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Web Content Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global web content management market by end-user (retail, media and telecom; BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the planned digital transformation initiatives of enterprises across industries.

