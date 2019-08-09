A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on cost leadership strategies that every forward-thinking organization must consider. In this blog, experts at Infiniti explain the meaning of cost leadership and also highlight some of the key strategies to help businesses to become a low cost leader.

Rising costs have a great impact on every organization. This means that managers must learn to strategize and adjust to the effect that inflation has on their current operating costs. However, most companies, especially those in capital-intensive industries often fail to pay enough attention to the way increasing capital requirements affects their ability to compete and survive the market competition in the long-run. Experts at Infiniti Research believe that a comprehensive cost analysis and an effective cost leadership strategy can help companies overcome this situation and build a strategic position for themselves in the market. A cost leadership strategy focuses on methods that reduce costs and help in the production of the least expensive goods in the industry to gain maximum market share.

Building an ideal cost leadership strategy

Diagnose changing cost economics

Inflation affects each company in an industry differently. This is why it is vital to keep a close watch on the changing cost economics to build a better low cost leadership strategy. This ranges from the raw materials stage to the final price paid by the final consumer. This requires the construction of a value chain that depicts the value-added at each step in the entire market process and identifies the shifting cost components. Managers must also make it a point to assess the long-run shifts in the cost position of the company's competitors in relation to theirs.

Assess competitive shifts

Assessing how rising cost pressures will affect the growth objectives and market share potential of the company is another strategy to build cost leadership. Consider the case where all competitors feel the same inflationary impact on operating costs but the fixed asset-capacity cost increases that they incur are different from one another. In this case, it is advisable to use an "invest and grow" strategy to build market share and help the company gain a competitive advantage, provided it invests early in new capacity. This would consequently help the business enjoy lower fixed costs than competitors that add capacity later, when investment costs are higher.

