The global automotive driver monitoring system market is expected to post a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Driver automotive state monitoring systems send alerts through audio or visual alarms if the driver is found to be driving in a drowsy, tired, or distracted state. Driver health monitoring systems will gradually become an integral part of automobiles in the future. This is because the health and wellness of drivers play an important role in determining their safety as well as that of their co-passengers and other road users. For instance, the system alerts the driver if any of the vital body signs are found to deviate from the normal range or values. Advanced driver health monitoring systems can also override driving inputs and slow down the vehicle until the driver acknowledges the alert. Thus, such benefits are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advances in driver health monitoring systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global automotive driver monitoring system market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market: Advances in Driver Health Monitoring Systems

The global automotive driver heath monitoring market is witnessing various technological developments, which are expected to drive the market in the near future. Prominent vendors in the market are showcasing their products and solutions with advanced health monitoring. For instance, in Jan 2019, B-Secur Ltd. showcased an advanced steering wheel named Advanced Auto Steering Wheel, which is capable of monitoring the drivers' ECG. It makes use of powerful algorithms and analytics based on the company's HeartKey ECG monitoring technology. The sensors integrated into the steering wheel, authenticate the driver and then recognize the driver's ECG patterns. The sensors can also monitor and detect the driver's stress levels, alertness, and cardiac conditions to ensure safety. Therefore, such advances in the system are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advances in driver health monitoring systems, the advances in driver state monitoring systems and growing demand for fatigue-sensing wearables are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive driver monitoring system market by type (driver state monitoring and driver health monitoring) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to several factors such as the rise in disposable income and employment which is helping in higher adoption of advanced technologies.

