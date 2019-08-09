Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market opportunity analysis for an automotive company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gain detailed insights into the US automotive market and understand market trends and opportunities. Also, the experts helped the client to successfully devise a market expansion plan to enter the new market.

The US automotive market is witnessing major transformations, triggered by the rapid pace of developments in the automotive space and related technologies. In addition, technological advancements and the launch of hybrid and electric vehicle are driving the growth of the US automotive industry. For businesses to succeed in the long-run, it becomes imperative to adapt to evolving customer demands and identify lucrative business opportunities.

The business challenge: The client is an automotive company based out of Europe. The client was looking to expand to the US automotive market. They wanted to understand tariff risks in the US automotive market, identify evolving trends, and identify lucrative customer segments to successfully expand their business to the US. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to devise a market expansion strategy.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market opportunity analysis solution, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify market size, opportunities, and market potential for their automotive products in the US automotive market. Also, the client was able to understand customers' needs and personalize their marketing strategies to attract target customers. Furthermore, by gaining complete insights into the US automotive market, the client was able to adapt to them and successfully establish their business operations. As a result, the company realized a savings of over $3.6 million.

Infiniti's market opportunity analysis helped the client to:

Capitalize on new market opportunities in the US automotive industry

Monitor the business strategies of top US automotive companies and revamp their strategies accordingly

Infiniti's market opportunity analysis offered predictive insights on:

Segmenting customers and personalizing promotional strategies

Forecasting competitors' activities and plans

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

