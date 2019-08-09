Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article covering The Yield Growth Corp. (CNSX: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) and the powerful women in charge.

As an emerging and relatively new line of business, cannabis has already proven itself to be a powerhouse of a market. The global cannabis industry's revenue ballooned to US $12.2 billion in 2018, with predictions that it will reach $16.9 billion in 2019, according to BDS Analytics.

The burgeoning industry is setting trends in many ways, not the least of which is the role that women are playing across the cannabis landscape. A new report by Vangst surveyed 166 cannabis companies in the US, and found that women represent 38.5% of the employees, a much higher proportion than in other industries, such as tech, construction, and beverage and tobacco.

Of these women, 17.6% held the role of 'Director' or 'Executive.' 43% of all companies who took part in the survey had a majority of female employees, with seven of these companies being comprised of all-women teams.

For a new industry, this is an exciting trend. Having diversified leadership gives strength to any team, a fact that is illustrated by the culture at The Yield Growth Corp. (CNSX: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3). Headed by CEO Penny Green and a strong team of women leaders, this fresh and innovative company has already had great success in the cannabis industry and, with the continued collaboration of this team of executives, the future looks bright.

Leaders With Proven Expertise

With over two decades experience building companies, Penny Green is now the Director, President and CEO of The Yield Growth Corp. and CEO of Urban Juve. She has worked in many industries, ranging from music to pharmaceuticals, law to blockchain technology.

Her dossier of public successes is impressive. She was recognised on PROFIT Magazine's W100 of top Canadian entrepreneurs. Bacchus Law Corporation was in the PROFIT 500 Fastest Growing Companies in 2015 and 2016, when it was under her leadership as CEO. Penny also has substantial experience in capital markets, and has been involved in over 100 private to public companies.

Amy Frankel is another key component of this flourishing company. She is Vice President Licensing & General Counsel to The Yield Growth Corp., and has over 15 years experience in this role building and expanding international brands.

Amy was Co-General Counsel of Aritzia LP. During her time there, annual revenues increased around 100%, jumping from $400 million to $743 million. Amy was also Associate General Counsel of Skechers USA Inc., where annual revenues increased by approximately 50%. She has expertise in negotiating licensing deals, forming intellectual property strategies and managing international intellectual property portfolios.

Another leader who has a history with Aritzia is Tamara Melck, Chief Operating Officer for The Yield Growth Corp. Tamara has extensive experience in scaling operations. She was a key component in the growth of Aritzia, where she was Vice President, Corporate Operations and Executive Vice President. When she left the company in 2017, it had reached a market capitalization of over US $1 billion. Tamara was also a member and former chair of the Executive Committee of Aritzia.

Urban Juve's Impressive Line Up of Leaders

The Urban Juve line is built on ancient Indian Ayurvedic wisdom fused with advanced science, and the leaders at Yield Growth knew they would have to find someone with a commendable background in this discipline. This search led them to Bhavna Solecki.

With over 30 years of Ayurvedic practice, Bhavna is at the centre of Urban Juve's new generation of products, and oversees its product research, development and production. In 2003, she launched Samadhi Mobile Services, where she led 25 Ayurvedic practitioners on high-profile contracts including George Michael and David Beckham, before developing Inner Evolution Healing Centre Ltd. in 2011 to teach and enable Ayurvedic practitioners.

In 2017, her lifelong experience in Ayurvedic techniques led to the foundation of Urban Juve, alongside Penny Green. As Ayurveda Senior Research Scientist, she ensures compliance with Health Canada regulations, develops educational literature for staff and customers, and incorporates new technology into the supply chain.

With Bhavna set to oversee the development of Urban Juve products, Yield Growth needed to appoint a President of Urban Juve with a background in the health and beauty industry. Enter Sandi Lesueur, who has designed and launched several product lines for physicians and celebrities, including dermatologist Dr. Jason Rivers and Oprah Winfrey's makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge at OOH Lifestyle. During her eight year tenure, Sandi played a huge role in the astronomical rise of M.A.C Cosmetics, where she helped the company grow from 3 stores to 88 across Canada.

Sandi also served as CEO of Riversol Skin Care Solutions Inc. where she collaborated with the Vice President of the Dermatology Association of Canada, Dr. Jason Rivers, to develop the company, and founded the second line of Riversol MD.

Her knowledge of the health and wellness industry led her to Urban Juve, where she is now President and on track to position the company as a globally successful brand.

Impressive Public and Investor Relations

Krystal Pineo is the Director of The Yield Growth Corp. She has over eight years experience as an early stage investor and fundraiser for venture capital projects. Krystal founded KP Capital Inc, a family office that invests in early stage startups, and she is also the chief financial officer and director.

Krystal has an impressive global network within the cannabis industry, which led to Urban Juve being included in this year's pre-Oscar event.

Working alongside Krystal is Kristina Pillon, head of Investor Relations. Kristina joined the Yield Growth Corp. in November 2018. She has an extensive background in public relations and marketing, and nearly 10 years experience in capital markets, where she focussed on small cap metals and mining in a number of roles, including investor relations, marketing, and institutional equity sales. She also has six years experience at Red Cloud Klondike Strike, where she worked in investor relations and institutional equity sales.

Women Set on Success

Yield Growth is a prime example of the refreshing trend toward diversity throughout the cannabis world. The company is driven by women from a multitude of backgrounds and disciplines, all successful in their own right, and all positioned to take the company to the next level. Keep an eye on this group of women as The Yield Growth Corp. continues to grow its product line and retail footprint across North America and internationally. They mean business, and business is good.

