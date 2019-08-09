The global semiconductor process control equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The use of IoT devices is increasing at a significant rate, as it helps in achieving operational efficiency and optimize business processes. Moreover, the developments in wired and wireless technologies, government initiatives on implementing energy-efficient systems, and the introduction of HMI technologies are also stimulating the demand for IoT devices. These factors are resulting in the development of high-performance IoT chipsets, which will drive the demand for specialized equipment for manufacturing thin-profile semiconductor ICs. This will have a significant impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing investments in lower technology node will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global semiconductor process control equipment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market: Growing Investments in Lower Technology Node

The increasing demand for high performance and low-power consumption semiconductors are encouraging foundries and IDMs to invest heavily in R&D to identify new technologies that can support the production of a smaller process node. The reduction of semiconductor node sizes can help in achieving high performance, high scalability, and low production costs. The growing traction of lower technology node is encouraging players to establish new fabs. This will drive the demand for process control equipment, which is designed for measurement and defect inspection of semiconductor wafers.

"Apart from the growing investments in lower technology node, other factors such as the increasing number of strategic partnerships, and the growing focus on large diameter wafer size will have a significant impact on the growth of the semiconductor process control equipment market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global semiconductor process control equipment market by type (inspection equipment, metrology equipment, and process control software), end-user (memory manufacturers, foundries, and IDMs) and geographic regions (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

The APAC region led the semiconductor process control equipment market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and EMEA, respectively. The growth of the semiconductor process control equipment market share in APAC can be attributed to the high concentration of foundries, semiconductor wafer manufacturers, semiconductor memory device manufacturers, and IDMs.

