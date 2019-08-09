SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the impact of AI in procurement functions.

Artificial intelligence possesses the potential to support key businesses processes and procurement is no exception. It can improve the forecasting accuracy of end-customer demand for finished goods and material requirements by improving the efficiency of procurement organizations. Also, the use of AI in procurement can help optimize resources, develop pricing initiatives, and transform every single business function.

Inability to transform procurement functions can impact the sustainability of businesses.

artificial intelligence can expedite procurement processes.

Impact of AI in Procurement Functions

Procurement bots

Improving the strategic sourcing process is still a major challenge for businesses. With artificial intelligence, companies can interact with users across their platform and obtain contextual suggestions based on accurate data. Procurement bots can further facilitate easy interactions and allow businesses to deliver next-generation user experience for customers.

Wondering how procurement bots can help you deliver next-generation user experience for customers?

Shipment tracking

Tracking shipments in real-time is crucial to improve the procurement process. AI in procurement enables businesses to use remote sensors and process the data into meaning information. Procurement teams can also build IoT platforms by utilizing machine learning to identify and address anomalies for shipment tracking and fleet management.

IoT asset tracking can significantly improve fleet management.

Spend analysis

Managing spend data requires companies to clean and classify long tail spend. However, sometimes it goes beyond time and resources. With AI in procurement, companies can extract real-time, granular insights from enterprise spend data and achieve higher spend classification accuracy.

To know more about the impact of AI in procurement

