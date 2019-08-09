Michael Eckerman Creating Boutique Hotel Vacation Rentals Without Upsetting the Local Neighborhoods

Michael Eckerman is CEO of PC Enterprises in Phoenix, Arizona. A seasoned entrepreneur and real estate investor, Michael has been in real estate and business financing for over thirty years. He specializes in high-end luxury homes with a focus on vacation rentals. His goal is to provide clients with an unforgettable luxury vacation experience.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Michael Eckerman, CEO of PC Enterprises, is announcing the launch of PC Enterprises boutique hotel vacation rentals in historic and significant areas throughout Arizona.

Vacation rentals have become very popular in recent years, and Mike Eckerman has been at the forefront development in Arizona. He understands that clients who are renting vacation homes are looking for an experience which is totally unlike the one they'd have in their own homes, and so the more unique the property is, the more successful it may be. Boutique hotels allow Michael Eckerman to offer these unique experiences on a grander scale to more people at once. Eckerman expects his first rollout to be in the first quarter of 2020 and is getting great responses from his clients.

Boutique hotels are small hotels containing anywhere from 10 to 100 rooms which typically set among unique and upscale backdrops with selling points that are sure to draw a crowd. Boutique hotels are often themed in a particular manner to capture a market share.

Michael Eckerman sees boutique hotel vacation rentals as the perfect opportunity to offer clients a world-class, luxurious vacation experience. At the same time, he is conscious of how vacation rentals may disrupt the neighborhood if the proper planning is not undertaken, and this will not upset neighbors when customers want to have a good time.

To ensure that the properties he purchases and develops into boutique hotels which operate as vacation rentals do not upset the neighborhood, Michael and his talented team have taken special precautions to ensure that traffic, crowds and overall noise levels do not pose problems.

Michael Eckerman is a real estate expert, running his own real estate company. He is also a humanitarian focusing on children's and women's charities.

