Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 9


Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
(an authorised closed ended company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41959)
LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
(The "Company")

9 AUGUST 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 1 London Wall Place, EC2Y 5AU on 18 September 2019 at 11:00am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


