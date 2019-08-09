A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest merchandising analytics engagement for a consumer electronics retail company.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading consumer electronics retail company based out of Canada to break data silos and gain an in-depth understanding of cross-department data sets.

MERCHANDISING ANALYTICS ENGAGEMENT

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its retail and merchandising analytics capabilities. Our merchandising analytics solutions help businesses optimize merchandise assortment and store-front layout, track new product performance, optimize markdowns and promotions, and improve margins. Also, Quantzig's merchandising solutions offer relevant information for strategic planning to improve store performance.

The Business Problem:The client, a Canadian consumer electronics retailer, was finding it difficult to create more efficient and lucrative pathways to decisive, profit-driven actions. Also, they wanted to develop customized merchandising plans and assortment optimization strategies to improve sales, enhance customer satisfaction, and optimize store layouts.

This case study explains how we helped a Canadian consumer electronics retailer to identify and capitalize on previously uncovered cross-merchandising opportunities to increase multichannel profitability and expand the global customer base.

The Solution Offered:Our experts adopted a comprehensive two-step approach to help the client redesign business processes and assortment planning to improve their digital visibility. The solution offered helped the client to align their merchandising decisions with customer expectations and business goals. Also, with the help of our retail merchandising analytics solutions, the consumer electronics retailer was able to gain real-time insights into customer buying behavior based on global sales performance.

Quantzig's merchandising analytics solutions helped the client to:

Identify and categorize their outlets based on the performance

Better understand and analyze the effectiveness of their marketing strategies

Quantzig's merchandising analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Gaining real-time insights into customer buying behavior based on global sales performance

Aligning merchandising decisions with customer expectations and business goals.

About Quantzig

