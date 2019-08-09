Web Presence: How to Find a Real Estate Agent Who is Right For You, With Tips From Bryan Ziegenfuse

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Bryan R. Ziegenfuse Shares Tips on Scouting Out Your Perfect Real Estate Agent Match

When it is time to find a real estate agent for you, you may find the process is overwhelming. There are plenty of real estate agents out there claiming to be the perfect fit for you, so who can you trust?

Bryan Ziegenfuse, a managing partner in a real estate direct lender, said before you choose your real estate agent it is important to speak with your lender and find out how much house you can afford. It can also benefit prospective home buyers to get preapproved for a home mortgage first so a budget is clearly in mind when working with a real estate agent. It also demonstrates to real estate agents that you are serious about purchasing a home.

Bryan R. Ziegenfuse shares his top tips for choosing a real estate agent, based on his decades of experience.

1. Get Referrals From Others

Word of mouth and referrals from other homeowners is a crucial part of finding a trustworthy real estate agent, Bryan R. Ziegenfuse said. Ask friends and family members in the area who they have used and who they recommend (or suggest you stay away from), Bryan Ziegenfuse advised. If you can't get personal references from people you know, online reviews and referrals can go a long way, too. Take advantage of people who have been through the process before and can point you in the right direction.

2. Communication is Key

As with any other relationship, a real estate agent who you can communicate well with is essential, Bryan R. Ziegenfuse said. A real estate agent who you are uncomfortable talking to or who you feel is pressuring you is not a good fit. Do not settle for someone who makes you feel awkward or who you can't be open with.

There are no dumb questions- a good real estate agent should be willing to listen to you carefully and answer your questions patiently as the process goes, Bryan R. Ziegenfuse said.

3. Trust Your Gut

If you have a "gut feeling" or intuition that tells you a certain person is a great fit, trust that, Bryan Ziegenfuse recommended. At the end of the day, if someone has great experience and referrals but you just don't have a good feeling about them, it is okay to keep looking. Likewise, if it just feels right and you jive with the real estate agent, trust your instincts and hire them.

