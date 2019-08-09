Web Presence: Samuel Brozina Shares Insight Into Hobby of Dyeing Ukrainian Easter Eggs

MILLEVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Hobby artist, licensed pilot, and foreman Samuel Brozina provides a closer look at his interest in Ukrainian Easter egg decoration.

Both a creative outlet and a relaxing hobby, New Jersey native Samuel Brozina has spent years refining his Ukrainian Easter egg dyeing skills. From learning patience and developing a steady hand to bringing him closer to the roots of the Ukrainian side of his family, Brozina reveals more about the traditional pastime.

"Ukrainian Easter eggs, or pysanka, are eggs decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs," explains Brozina, a local landscaping service foreman from New Jersey, "typically completed using a wax-resist method."

The word pysanka, he says, comes from the verb pysaty. "Pysaty, in Ukrainian, means 'to write' or 'to inscribe,'" explains the foreman and hobby artist, "as the designs, rather than being simply painted on, are, instead, written or inscribed with beeswax."

Brozina took up the art as a child and has continued in the years since, subsequently refining his Ukrainian Easter egg dyeing skills. "It remains an Easter tradition," he adds, "and is something which my father and I continue to thoroughly enjoy each year."

Decorating each Ukrainian Easter egg or pysanka calls for a number of supplies, including one or more special tools, according to Brozina. "When the egg is dipped in a dye bath, the areas covered by wax do not absorb the color," he explains. "At the end of several steps of drawing and dyeing, the wax is melted off to reveal the design underneath," adds the egg dyeing expert.

The eggs, Brozina further explains, as well as other traditional items, are then included in Easter baskets which are later delivered to a local church to be blessed.

Dyeing calls for patience and a steady hand, he says. "While my father sticks with more traditional designs, I like to let my creativity flow, and many of my eggs represent my own personal tastes," reveals Brozina. A relaxing hobby, dyeing Ukrainian Easter eggs, he believes, also draws him closer to his Ukranian roots.

Samuel Brozina, from Millville, New Jersey, is a graduate of Millville Senior High School, a comprehensive community public high school located in Cumberland County, New Jersey, and Cumberland County College, a nearby public community college, situated in Vineland.

"Cumberland County College has since become Rowan College of South Jersey," reveals Brozina, "when, in July of this year, a historic merger with Rowan College at Gloucester County marked the first such merger of its kind in New Jersey."

In addition to his hobby of dyeing Ukrainian Easter eggs, Brozina has long harbored a love of aviation. "I've always loved flight and airplanes, and, in particular, World War II warbirds," he goes on to explain. This subsequently led him to earn his private pilot license, later taking a job at a flight service at Atlantic City International Airport.

"I'm also an active member of my church where I sing bass in the choir," adds Brozina, wrapping up, "and was, for several years, a keen Revolutionary War reenactor."

