Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Aug-2019 / 17:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 09 August 2019 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') Transaction in Own Shares Genel Energy plc announces that on 9 August 2019 it has purchased a total of 113,425 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019. Volume weighted average price per share 178.6329 pence Highest price Per Share 179.4000 pence Lowest price Per Share 175.4000 pence The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares. Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 1,630,389 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 278,617,809 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1].

