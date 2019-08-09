sprite-preloader
Freitag, 09.08.2019

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: Results of Arion Bank's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, 9 August 2019

A shareholders' meeting was held on Friday 9 August 2019 at 16:00 Icelandic time at Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík.

Decisions of the meeting

Paul Richard Horner and Gunnar Sturluson were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. The other members of the Board are Brynjólfur Bjarnason (Chairman), Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted (Vice-Chairman), Liv Fiksdahl, Renier Lemmens and Steinunn Kristín Þórðardóttir.

Júlíus Þorfinnsson was elected to the Bank's Nomination Committee. The other members of the Committee are Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted and Sam Taylor (Chairman).

A resolution to the Board of Directors proposed by Rúnar Einarsson, shareholder, was not approved.

For further information on the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting please visit the Bank's website or contact Theódór Fridbertsson, Investor Relations, at ir@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760, or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, Corporate Communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 7108.

Attachment

  • Decisions of Arion Bank EGM 9 August (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/40299cb2-cf20-40cc-9a22-c9ad2182d7f9)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

