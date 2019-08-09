PULSE LARSEN ANTENNAS: Automotive Communications

Pulse Electronics Single Twisted Pair Power Over Datalines100Base-T1 PoDL common mode choke(CMC) for automotive Ethernet applications requiring power over the datalines on a single twisted pair wire. The AE3003 is the first 300mA single twisted pair PoDL part released to production. The AE3003 supports PoDL classes 0, 1, 2, 4, and 6, see PoDL class table below. This technology is important to designers because it allows you to send power and data over a single twisted pair wire. This reduces the need for a second twisted pair wire to power an end device and thus reduces the overall weight and cost of cabling in the car. Pulse is in the process of also releasing AE3005 a 350mA PoDL CMC and AE3006 a 450mA PoDL CMC. Pulse's parts are designed to operate from -40C to +125C, have high reliability, high volume manufacturing, long term manufacturing support, and meet AEC-Q200 requirements. Pulse parts are built in an IATF 16949:2016 factory and PPAP documentation is available.





Features and Benefits:

Designed to meet IEEE 802.3bp/bu/bw

Qualified at multiple PHY suppliers

Meets AEC-Q200 requirements

IATF 16949:2016 Factory

Operating Temp. from -40C to +125C

PPAP Documentation Available





Key Applications

Infotainment

Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS)

Body Control

Camera/Radar

Gateways

Backbone Diagnostics

