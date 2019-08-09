Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2019) - Blackhawk Resource Corp. (CSE: BLR) ("Blackhawk" or the "Corporation") previously announced that UMG Media Corp. ("UMG") has recently completed a reverse takeover transaction with the resulting issuer being renamed UMG Media Ltd. Blackhawk holds 7,257,260 Common Shares of UMG.

Blackhawk will distribute the common shares of UMG to its shareholders of record on April 15, 2019. The distribution of these shares will be completed on August 12, 2019.

Shareholders are not required to pay for the Resulting Issuer Shares they receive by way of the Return of Capital, to tender or surrender their Blackhawk shares, or to take any other action in connection with the Return of Capital.

Additional information is available on our website at www.blackhawkcorp.ca.

For further information please contact:

Dave Antony

(403) 531-1710

dantony@blackhawkcorp.ca

