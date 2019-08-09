Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2019) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), a developer of MedTech innovation, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the second tranche of the private placement financing (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $542,000 through the issuance of 2,710,000 Units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per unit. The aggregate gross proceeds raised pursuant to the first and second tranches of the Offering was $2,074,500 through the issuance of 10,372,500 Units.

Each Unit is comprised of: (i) one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"); (ii) one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 on or before February 9, 2021.

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The securities issued upon closing of the Offering are subject to a hold period until December 10, 2019, pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Certain eligible persons (the "Finders") were paid a cash commission equal to 8% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finder and also issued an aggregate of 68,800 finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to Finders, each Finder Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.20 for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Second Tranche of the Offering, purchasing an aggregate of 1,250,000 Units. The participation of such insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of the proceeds of the Offering in an expeditious manner.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is an evolving "Integrated MedTech Accelerator" headquartered in Toronto, Canada, acquiring early-stage technologies and inventions, advancing and preparing them for pre-commercial acquisitions in the HealthTech marketplace. By integrating the funding, development and exit process into one organization led and managed by one expert team, Relay Medical is building the capacity to accelerate and transact technologies with high efficiency and grow into a leading engine for MedTech innovation in the global HealthTech marketplace.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for UXD described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

