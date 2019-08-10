Anzeige
10.08.2019 | 20:44
Stex: STEX Exchange CEO Announces VTX Launch

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2019 / Mr. Vadym Kurylovych, Founder and CEO of STEX (www.stex.com) is pleased to announce that VTX will be listed on the STEX exchange on Friday, August 16, 2019. VTX is the native digital currency of the Volentix Digital Assets Ecosystem (www.volentix.io). STEX is particularly proud that Volentix has chosen STEX for the initial listing of VTX on any exchange. Volentix delivers a comprehensive array of digital applications, including its peer-to-peer wallet, decentralized exchange, incentives platform, and market data analysis engine.


